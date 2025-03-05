Swiss inflation sank to four-year low in February

Swiss inflation fell further in February Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Annual inflation in Switzerland for the month of February sank to the lowest levels since April 2021.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Inflation im Februar weiter gesunken Original Read more: Schweizer Inflation im Februar weiter gesunken

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Specifically, inflation amounted to 0.3% in February after 0.4% in January, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Wednesday.

This means that Swiss consumer goods were on average 0.3% more expensive in February than in the same month last year. Domestic goods are still significantly more expensive than a year ago (+0.9%), while imported goods (-1.5%) are still clearly cheaper than a year ago.

+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze

The decline in inflation had been expected by most experts. Specifically, economists had expected values of between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Inflation in Switzerland has been on the decline for months. It has been below 1% again since last September and last exceeded 2% in spring 2023.

Cheaper electricity

Overall, however, prices rose again in February compared to the previous month of January. The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6% to 107.4 points.

According to the FSO, this increase is due to various factors, including higher residential rents. Airline tickets also became more expensive.

Prices for package tours abroad have also risen. By contrast, prices in the hotel industry have fallen, as have those for berries and second-hand cars.

More

More Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland This content was published on Switzerland’s national benchmark for mortgage costs dropped to the level it had before the global inflation surge, paving the way for potential rent reductions. Read more: Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.