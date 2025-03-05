Swiss inflation sank to four-year low in February

Swiss inflation fell further in February
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Annual inflation in Switzerland for the month of February sank to the lowest levels since April 2021.
This content was published on
March 5, 2025 - 11:22
Specifically, inflation amounted to 0.3% in February after 0.4% in January, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Wednesday.
This means that Swiss consumer goods were on average 0.3% more expensive in February than in the same month last year. Domestic goods are still significantly more expensive than a year ago (+0.9%), while imported goods (-1.5%) are still clearly cheaper than a year ago.
+ Switzerland navigates own course through inflation maze
The decline in inflation had been expected by most experts. Specifically, economists had expected values of between 0.1% and 0.4%.
Inflation in Switzerland has been on the decline for months. It has been below 1% again since last September and last exceeded 2% in spring 2023.
Cheaper electricity
Overall, however, prices rose again in February compared to the previous month of January. The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6% to 107.4 points.
According to the FSO, this increase is due to various factors, including higher residential rents. Airline tickets also became more expensive.
Prices for package tours abroad have also risen. By contrast, prices in the hotel industry have fallen, as have those for berries and second-hand cars.
Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland
This content was published on
Mar 3, 2025
Switzerland’s national benchmark for mortgage costs dropped to the level it had before the global inflation surge, paving the way for potential rent reductions.
Read more: Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
