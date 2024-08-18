Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Thousands more UBS jobs could be cut, newspaper reports

UBS has completed the acquisition of the failed Credit Suisse bank
UBS has completed the acquisition of the failed Credit Suisse bank Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thousands more UBS jobs could be cut, newspaper reports
Listening: Thousands more UBS jobs could be cut, newspaper reports

Swiss banking giant UBS could shed a further 18,000 jobs by the end of 2026 to meet its post-Credit Suisse takeover cost savings targets, according to a media report.

This content was published on
1 minute
NZZ am Sonntag/SWI swissinfo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday, UBS posted a net profit of $1.14 billion (CHF985 million) for the months of April to June 2024, which were better results than analysts had expected.

The combined banking group has shed 9,000 jobs in the last 12 months, achieving CHF6 billion in costs so far.

+ Credit Suisse no longer exists as legal entity in Switzerland

The NZZ am Sonntag newspaper believes a further 18,000 posts will have to be shed to achieve the final cost savings target of CHF13 billion by the end of 2026.

The newspaper arrived at this estimate after analysing the bank’s stated financial targets and by speaking to two experts who did not want to be named in the article.

More

UBS has already said it plans to cut 3,000 positions within Switzerland after the merger with Credit Suisse.

Analysts told the newspaper that the bank is ahead of schedule in reducing the amount of risky assets on its books.

NZZ am Sonntag/SWI swissinfo/mga

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR