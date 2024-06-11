Biden to lift ban on Ukrainian unit using US weapons, Wash Post reports

(Reuters) – The Biden administration will lift its ban on allowing a controversial Ukrainian military unit to use U.S. weapons, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing State Department officials.

The State Department reversed a decade-old prohibition on the Azov Brigade from using American training and weapons after a new analysis found no evidence of human rights violations by the unit, the Post reported.

“After thorough review, Ukraine’s 12th Special Forces Azov Brigade passed Leahy vetting as carried out by the U.S. Department of State,” the State Department said in a statement obtained by the newspaper. The State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Leahy Law bars U.S. military assistance to foreign units found to have committed such violations.

The Azov Regiment, which has far-right and ultra-nationalist roots, is part of Ukraine’s National Guard and evolved out of a battalion that was formed in 2014 and fought against Russian-backed separatists who carved out breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The regiment is lionized in Ukraine for defending the country against Russia’s invasion and in particular the southern city of Mariupol, but they are reviled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.