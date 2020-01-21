For a week in January, Davos welcomes heads of states, activists and journalists from all around the world, gathered in the alpine Swiss town for the WEF annual meeting. But away from the high-level meetings and glitzy events, who keeps the place running?

The 50th edition of the World Economic Forum annual meeting has just started and all eyes are on big names such as Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg and the Iranian delegation. Who's going to meet up with whom? What are the activists going to say? What resolutions will be made?

Outside the highly secured perimeter of the event, life goes on as usual... or does it? This series of portrait shows what's going on away from the spotlight, how does the WEF affect Davos and who are the ordinary people that make this event possible.

First in line: Nadja Ambühl, a young woman of 30 who works for the waste management service of the city. Hop on her truck and discover how the WEF influx affects her daily tasks.







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram