Swiss embassies and consulates are having to deal with more and more problems from the expatriate community that “exceed the remit of consular duties”, as they put it diplomatically.

A government campaign now aims to remind Swiss citizens who live abroadExternal link of the principle of self-responsibility. “The foreign ministry is doing its best to help, but there are limits.” said Johannes Matyassy, head of the ministry’s consular directorate, on several occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic, often citing the case of someone demanding the Swiss government send a helicopter to a remote island near Venezuela to repatriate them.

Thailand poses a special challenge. Some 9,600 Swiss live in Thailand (pictured), two-thirds of whom are men who emigrated when they retired. What’s special about this relatively recent demographic phenomenon is that they often end up in hospital. As long as these pensioners – some of whom live in specialised old people’s homes – can enjoy themselves, everything’s fine. “But then they get ill,” says a diplomat. “They can’t go home [to Switzerland] – their pension is too small – and they don’t want to go to hospital. So they expect the consulate to fix it.”

In a recent development, Swiss pensioners now need health insurance to keep their residence permit. This could result in elderly Swiss who can’t afford health insurance being forced to return to Switzerland and becoming a burden on the welfare system. “That’s true,” Matyassy admitted in an interviewExternal link with SWI swissinfo.ch. “But it really can’t be the case that Switzerland pays the health insurance of its citizens who live in Thailand. People choose to live in countries where they can live well on a Swiss pension. But if it doesn’t work out, should the state really step in?”