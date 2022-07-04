© Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The southern Swiss city of Lugano is hosting the Ukraine Reform Conference to plan how to rebuild Ukraine. What can the two-day summit, which started today, bring to the war-ravaged country? And what does Switzerland hope to achieve?

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called on delegatesExternal link to agree on a “Lugano Declaration” for the sustainable recovery of Ukraine. “Russia’s act of aggression against Ukraine has forced us to unite and face up to this war with all the determination that we can muster, and to commit ourselves to supporting the sorely tried Ukrainian people on the long road to sustainable recovery,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured) addressed the conference by video link from Kyiv. “Russia’s war is not just an attempt to take our country, but a challenge to the European system,” he said. “The reconstruction of Ukraine is therefore not just a local matter, but the task of the entire democratic world.”

The conference had already been scheduled as an edition of the Ukraine Reform Conference before the Russian invasion in February. It was attended by several international politicians, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.