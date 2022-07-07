



Keystone / Magali Girardin

Why there’s no abortion debate in Switzerland

Apart from a series of small demonstrations over the past weeks, the reaction in Switzerland to the recent decision by the US Supreme Court to tighten abortion rules has remained muted. Why is this?

As the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper points out, the abortion rate in Switzerland is one of the lowest in the world with 6.7 terminated pregnancies per 1,000 women in 2021. This has been the case since 2007, according to official statistics and despite the introduction of liberal abortion rules 20 years ago.

Two factors in particular could help explain the low rate, according to Clémentine Rossier of the University of Geneva. It’s the sex education system organised in Swiss schools and the network of family planning centres across the country, she recently told swissinfo.chExternal link.

But even though public reaction to the US court decision is limited at the moment in Switzerland, opponents of abortion are pursuing their objectives. Conservative and right-wing groups have started collection signatures for two proposals. One wants to introduce a one-day reflection period before an abortion is performed. The other aims at banning late-stage abortions.

As it stands, chances are slim that either of these people’s initiatives winning a majority at the ballot box, observers say.