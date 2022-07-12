Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

What have Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan got that Switzerland hasn’t? Friendlier locals and better personal finance for starters, according to a survey of almost 12,000 expats around the world.

Switzerland has come 19th out of 52 countriesExternal link in the ninth InterNations Expat Insider surveyExternal link, published today. It does best in the Quality of Life index (6th) and also gets above-average results in the Working Abroad (16th) and Expat Essentials (20th) indexes. While it lands in a rather mediocre 31st place for Personal Finance, Switzerland ends up among the bottom ten in the Ease of Settling In index (43rd). Still, 76% of expats are happy with their life in Switzerland, compared to 71% globally.

This reflects previous surveys in which Switzerland got excellent marks for its natural beauty, safety and general quality of life but fell down on the high prices and difficulty in befriending locals. Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan were the big winners this year, with Kuwait failing to impress and coming last.