This content was published on January 7, 2020 11:11 AM

Last year Stadler already won a contract to build eight trains on the same line as well as an equipment maintenance facility.

(Stadler)

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) agency has awarded Stadler’s American subsidiary a maintenance contract worth $112 million (CHF108 million).

On Monday the company announced the new 15-year contract, which will cover DART’s Cotton Belt Regional Rail ‘Silver Line’ Project, a 26-mile (42 km) commuter rail line traversing Collin, Dallas and Tarrant Counties in the state of Texas. It is the first time Stadler has won a maintenance contract in the US.

“For the Stadler maintenance division this is a very important milestone, to win this contract in the United States. We see this as an excellent base for future growth in the US,” said Jürg Gygax, executive vice president of the company’s service division.

In June last year Stadler won a contract to build eight trains on the same line as well as an equipment maintenance facility. The contract is worth $119 million, and the passenger service is expected to begin at the end of 2022. Stadler’s first US train order dates back to 2002 for 20 articulated rail cars for the New Jersey Transit River Line.

The company has been riding a lucky streak in recent days. It recently won a contract worth €92 million to supply 14 trams to the city of Darmstadt in Germany. In addition, Hungary’s state-owned train operator MÁV-START exercised its option on Tuesday to order 21 trains from Stadler as part of a three-phase flexible contract for a total of 40 trains. This will bring an additional €313 million euros into the coffers of the Swiss train maker.







