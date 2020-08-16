Families face large differences in tax rates across Switzerland

A low income tax rate and beautiful views in Zug. Not a bad place to live. © Keystone / Alexandra Wey

A comparison of tax rates across different cantons and cities found that Zug – home to many multinational companies – offers the most attractive tax regime for families.

This content was published on August 16, 2020 - 15:04

Le Matin Dimanche/jdp

According to an analysis by the French-language paper Le Matin Dimanche, a married couple with two children and a modest income of CHF60,000 ($66,000) doesn’t pay any income tax in Geneva and Zug. In contrast, the family would pay CHF1,562 in the city of Biel in Canton Bern.

A couple without kids and a higher salary of around CHF125,000, pays CHF5,451 in taxes in Zug. In Geneva, they would pay three times more in taxes and even four times more in Neuchâtel.

Geneva has a much more progressive tax rate than other cantons. As soon as a couple reaches an upper middle-class income of about CHF175,000, residents pay much more in taxes than those in neighbouring areas. Millionaires also pay a hefty share in Geneva relative to other cities and cantons.

In the French-speaking part of Switzerland, the city of Sion has the lowest tax rate whereas Lausanne and Neuchatel have gained a reputation for being a “fiscal hell” says the paper.

Canton Zug is well known for its fiscal attractiveness that has led firms such as commodities and raw materials giant Glencore and multinational Johnson & Johnson set up shop in the canton. It’s also been positioning itself as the capital of cryptocurrencies.

In June, the Zug parliament agreed to reduce the tax rate as an attempt to relieve pressure on families during the coronavirus crisis. This was met with criticism from left-wing parties as a public relations move.