Peace rally in Bern treated to live video address by Ukraine's embattled leader

Thousands of people joined a "Solidarity with Ukraine, Stop the War Now!" rally held on Saturday in the Swiss capital, Bern. President Ignazio Cassis was also present at the demonstration. He introduced his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky who addressed the crowds via a live video link.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland launched the event by expressing his gratitude for the broad support shown for the plight of Ukrainians by the Alpine nation and Europe. "We are one," he reiterated, acknowledging efforts to support his compatriots on the ground and those who have become refugees.

The mayor of Bern, Alec von Graffenried of the Green Party, expressed the city’s solidarity with all the people in Ukraine – in Kyiv, Lviv, Mariupol and other cities that have been attacked by Russia since it launched a full-scale invasion against its neighbour.

"War does not belong in our world, we are against war!" emphasised the mayor, inviting those present to sing an anti-war song by Edwin Starr, against the war in Vietnam. "War, huh, yeah What is it good for? Absolutely nothing," the crowd sang.

Von Graffenried also spoke of the Russian people, forced by their leader, Vladimir Putin, into a war they don't want.

Suddenly, the voice of Ukraine’s embattled leader, was heard over the loudspeakers as protesters chanted “we are one.”

The Ukrainian president was welcomed by Cassis, who thanked him for being present "virtually" in Bern.

Dreams of peace and freedom

The Swiss president told Zelensky "this multitude, dear Volodymyr, wants to show you that your people are not alone. There are Swiss, there are people from all over the world and there are many Ukrainians."

In remarks directed at the Ukrainians, Cassis said, “You are welcome.”

The Swiss president added, "We are impressed by the courage with which you fight for democracy, freedom and peace. We are all impressed by the unity with which you oppose Russia. But above all we are impressed by the way you defend the fundamental values of freedom, which are also our fundamental values."

Expressing himself in perfect German, President Zelensky greeted all the Swiss people, thanking them for their support: "thank you for supporting our struggle for freedom and peace".

"This is a dream for all of us: to be able to live like in Switzerland, with well-being, peace and freedom," the Ukrainian president continued. "For you it is normal, we have to fight to achieve this. We were on this path, until February 24, when everything changed, not only for us Ukrainians but also for all of Europe."

