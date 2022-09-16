Roger Federer is not eternal, but he changed tennis forever

Roger Federer is admired for his grace both on and off the court. Keystone / Mast Irham

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer's decision to retire didn’t come as a surprise to many tennis fans, but Thursday's announcement still led to an outpouring of emotion as one of the greatest tennis players of all time hangs up his racket.

September 16, 2022

“The end of an era”, “the legend,” “champion of champions,” “the GOAT,” “thank you”: social networks lit up minutes after Federer released a video on Thursday announcing his retirement from professional tennis. Tributes poured in from around the world from fans, politicians, athletes, and some of his fiercest rivals.

“Where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word,” the organisers of the Wimbledon Championships tweeted. “We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many.”

Over his 24 years, Federer played more than 1,500 top matches in 40 countries, becoming one of the greatest ambassadors for Switzerland. “Never has anyone had such an impact on the image of Switzerland in the world,” tweeted Nicolas Bideau, who heads Presence Switzerland.

After more than 1,500 matches, Federer announced he was hanging up his racket. How did the world react to the news? © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

More than a numbers game

The Brazilian edition of the sports magazine ESPN recalled, like a number of other media, how the young ball boy had taken a while to “explode” onto the tennis scene. Federer won his first major tournament at 21, later than most players.

He went on to win 20 Grand Slams and holds the record for the longest period as tennis number one. He is widely regarded as the greatest grass-court player of all time having won Wimbledon eight times – a men's record.

But two of his fiercest competitors have surpassed him. Rafael Nadal has the record with 22 Grand Slam titles and Novak Djokovic follows with 21.

With Federer, it was never just a numbers game though. “It is difficult to defend Federer as the greatest tennis player of all time. But, of course, everyone has their favourites,” wrote the Brazilian ESPN.

One SWI swissinfo.ch ch reader wrote in arabic on facebook that even “the competitors are very close to breaking his records, but this does not mean that he is not a legend”.

He took tennis to an art form, wrote the Australian paperExternal link The Age. “To watch Federer in the flesh was to savour a particular aesthetic, a glimpse of sport at its most idealised, in which a technically fiendish game became a spectacle of the purest artistry.”

He had quickness on the court and a powerful tennis mind, wrote the legendary American tennis champion Billie Jean King.

The French paper Le Monde addedExternal link: “Roger Federer, even for the tennis layman, was above all elegance. On the court, first of all. The Swiss man floated. He danced. He twirled. He gave off such an impression of ease and fluidity that watching him was almost like watching a ballet - even in his early 40s.”

He inspired generations of tennis players and captivated fans around the world, with his spectacular racket-handling and graceful movements as he danced around the court”, wrote the Japanese paper Asahi.

Beyond the court

His ease, grace and modesty on the court translated into his persona off the court. Federer is admired for more than his athleticism and respect for the game, wrote many fans, peers and media outlets.

“Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport,” said Chris Evert, who won 18 women’s Grand Slams, adding that he was the “epitome of a champion”.

“Class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other," she said.

“He was also respected as a personable man,” wrote the Japanese paper Asahi. One tennis commentator quotedExternal link in the New York Times said it is his grace that is his legacy, not just in how he placed, but with children, kings, queens, how he won and lost in multiple languages.

Swiss Sports Minister Viola Amherd wrote that Federer was “very great, not only as an athlete, but also as a man”, a “gentleman on and off the courts” and "an example for a whole generation”.

He came to represent many qualities associated with Switzerland, making him a sought-after brand ambassador. “He was an exceptional ambassador for our country while remaining modest,” added Amherd in an interview with Swiss public television, RTS.

It’s no surprise that Federer was selected as the face of Switzerland Tourism in 2021. His videos alongside actors Robert De Niro and Anna Hathaway to promote tourism in the country have already attracted millions of views.

End of an era

His retirement marks the end of an era, commented many media. It comes just weeks after another tennis great, Serena Williams, announced she was also hanging up her racket.

“I wish this day would have never come. It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world,” Rafael Nadal said. "It's been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

The Brazilian paper Estado de Minas writesExternal link that “with Federer's departure from the scene, one of the most glorious chapters in the sport comes to an end”.

Some admirers couldn’t resist the comparison with Queen Elizabeth II. One journalist from the Neue Zürcher Zeitung tweeted, “Switzerland is no longer a monarch. @rogerfederer #federer.”

The future of tennis won’t forget him so quickly though. “Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration,” said Carlos Alcaraz, the new world number one, after his recent win at the US Open. “Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you.”

All eyes will be on the Laver Cup in London from September 23-25, when Federer plays his last tournament.

“As we wait to see him at work for the last time at the Laver Cup at the end of the month, the certainty of having admired the man who took tennis into a new dimension” becomes real, wrote the Corriere del Ticino. This new dimension was one of "class and elegance, but unfortunately not eternal.”

Edited by Simon Bradley.

