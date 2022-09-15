Russian culture and language lessons scrapped over Z-symbol

A woman was spotted wearing the Z-symbol at the Swiss Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) held late August in the region of Basel. unbekannt

A Russian cultural association lost permission to teach in Switzerland after one of its members displayed the controversial Z-symbol at an Alpine wrestling festival. The Z-symbol is painted on Moscow’s military vehicles in Ukraine and is considered as a pro-war gesture.

A Russian woman sparked controversy in August because she wore the Z-symbol on her costume at the parade of the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Festival held in Pratteln, canton Basel Country. She was a member of Russkij Basel, which organises Russian culture and language classes for primary school students in the cantons of Basel City and Basel Country.

Local education authorities decided this week to withdraw the association’s permit to provide courses over the scandal and fresh findings that led it to question the teaching environment. The decision comes into effect after the school autumn break.

No neutrality

“Based on the facts that have become known in recent weeks, and in particular due to the activities of a teacher… that have become known, the association no longer offers a guarantee for politically neutral teaching and the recognition of our fundamental rights and values," said Basel's Director of Education Conradin Cramer told the Grand Council on Wednesday.

The decision was expected but was taken only this week to allow the association an opportunity to be heard, according to Keystone-SDA news agency. Cramer noted that in the spring of 2022 a cantonal supervisor had visited the lessons of the association and found no signs of political influence.

The August 26 incident sparked outraged. The Ukrainian ambassador to Switzerland had been expected to attend but cancelled his visit to the festival over the matter. Several athletes have been banned from sporting events in the West for making overt pro-Kremlin displays such as wearing the Z-symbol.

