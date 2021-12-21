SWI swissinfo.ch joins DG7 international public media network

© Keystone / Peter Schneider

From 2022, SWI swissinfo.ch, the international unit of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), will become a member of the DG7 group of international public service media. The network aims to improve cooperation between publicly funded news organisations.

This content was published on December 21, 2021 - 10:53

swissinfo.ch/sb

The unanimous decision to include SWI swissinfo.ch/SBC to represent Switzerland was taken at the annual meeting of the DG7 group this month. SWI swissinfo.ch reaches a global online audience of around four million users a month.

“In a turbulent international environment, the public service media play a crucial role,” saidExternal link SBC General Director Gilles Marchand. “Joining this network is another opportunity for SBC to expand its collaboration with the major players in the public audio-visual sector, to develop further and to contribute to Switzerland's international presence.”

The current DG7 members are: ABC Australia, BBC World Service Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Deutsche Welle, France Médias Monde, NHK World-Japan and the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Members of the network work to promote journalistic independence, the fight against disinformation, global access to information, the protection of editorial and technical teams and common digital projects and values.

“Only in cooperation with other public service media abroad are we able to strengthen the reach and visibility of our content, create more space for independent quality journalism and thus counteract the increasing disinformation,” said Larissa Bieler, director of SWI swissinfo.ch.