Swiss co-production ‘Gloria!’ shortlisted for Berlinale prize

It is one 20 films shortlisted for the Golden Bear at this year's 74th Berlinale that kicks off on February 15.

"Gloria!" External linkis the directorial debut of Italian Margherita Vicario, a young actress and singer turned filmmaker. The film is an Italian-Swiss co-production, supported by the Federal Office of Culture and the Ticino Film Commission. Ticinese actress Jasmin Mattei is also in the cast.

Set in a girls' boarding school in Venice at the end of the 18th century, the film tells the story of Teresa, a young woman who defies her surroundings with an extraordinary new piece of music.

In 2022, eleven Swiss films were selected by the Berlinale, including Ursula Meier's "La Ligne" and Michael Koch's "Drii Winter" in competition for the Golden Bear Three films won awards: "Drii Winter" received a special mention from the Golden Bear jury. Cyril Schäublin won the prize for best direction in the "Encounters" section and the Swiss co-production "A vendredi, Robinson" won the jury's special prize in the same category.

