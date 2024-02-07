Swiss pilot announces hydrogen-powered round-the-world tour

Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg completed the first-ever round-the-world solar flight in 2016 with Solar Impulse. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Solar pioneer Bertrand Piccard wants to do it again. After flying around the world in a solar-powered aircraft (Solar Impulse) seven years ago, the Swiss pilot now plans to circumnavigate the world in 2028. This time he wants to fly a hydrogen-powered aircraft, with the ambitious goal of completing the journey in just nine days.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Piloto suíço anuncia volta ao mundo em nove dias movido a hidrogênio Read more: Piloto suíço anuncia volta ao mundo em nove dias movido a hidrogênio

His new “Climate Impulse” project is not just about a thirst for adventure, he told the Swiss media group Tamedia in an interview on Wednesday. “I’m fed up with all the pessimism and inaction regarding environmental protection. I want to show to all those who see no future that there is hope and that we can take action. The best way to do this is with a spectacular project.”

More

More Swiss solar plane ends round-the-world tour This content was published on Solar Impulse 2 completes its record-breaking, round-the-world tour. Here are the facts on this high-flying project. Read more: Swiss solar plane ends round-the-world tour

Piccard pointed out that there is still great resistance and reluctance toward future-oriented technologies. “I want to debunk this misconception. I want to show that we now have everything in our hands to transition away from fossil fuels.”

He added that environmental protection will only become a reality when it is perceived as economically viable and exciting. “Despite the existence of solutions, they are not being utilised to their full potential,” he said.

More

More Swiss start-up Destinus enters hypersonic flight race, powered by hydrogen This content was published on A Swiss start-up wants to introduce hypersonic travel using clean hydrogen. Can reality match their ambitions? Read more: Swiss start-up Destinus enters hypersonic flight race, powered by hydrogen

Work on the new project has been going on for three years. “It costs around CHF45 million ($51.6 million) to build the aircraft and CHF15 million to operate it,” said Piccard.

He will turn 70 years in 2028. He told the paper that his wife believes he will then be too old to inspire young people. But he replied: “Yes, but I will be old enough to give hope to the elderly.”

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative