UN adopts Swiss resolution demanding human right to clean environment

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland's co-sponsored resolution calling for the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment will be recognised as a full human right.

This content was published on July 29, 2022 - 09:27

Keystone-SDA/vm

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) ONU adota resolução suíça exigindo direito humano ao meio ambiente limpo

The resolution originally presented by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland last June was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday by 161 votes. Eight countries abstained.

The universal recognition of a human right by the UN General Assembly, which brings together all 193 member states, is a historic event, the foreign ministry said in a statementExternal link following the vote. It added that this resolution is not legally binding but should bring positive change.

The right to drinking water and sanitation was the last human right to be recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2010.

The new resolution, based on a similar text adopted last year by the Human Rights Council, calls upon states, international organisations and business enterprises to scale up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all.

“The resolution will help reduce environmental injustices, close protection gaps and empower people, especially those who are in vulnerable situations, including environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women and indigenous peoples,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement after the vote.

The text notes that the right to a healthy environment is related to existing international law and affirms that its promotion requires the full implementation of multilateral environmental agreements.

Articles in this story The changing face of International Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative