Zurich airport extends Covid-19 testing services 

Zurich airport's Covid-19 screening centre is extending its hours and services from March 1. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Passengers departing from Zurich airport will have access to Covid-19 antigen tests as well as swab (PCR) tests, as of March 1.

This content was published on February 26, 2021 - 13:08

Keystone-SDA/jc

The testing centre in the airport will also be open from 4am to 8pm compared with 6am to 8pm at present, airport handling firm Swissport announced in a press release on Friday. The airport’s testing centre is located in the former Cards and ID Office in Check-in 2 on Level 1.

At CHF80 ($88), Swissport said the antigen test will be cheaper than the PCR test, which costs CHF195, and the results will be available in 15-20 minutes. This is considerably faster than the PCR test, which has to be sent to an external laboratory.

The airport screening service is offered by Swissport subsidiary Checkport and Swiss start-up Ender Diagnostics. It is intended exclusively for symptom-free people who need a negative test in order to travel.

The pandemic reduced air passenger numbers travelling in and out of Switzerland from 42 million in 2019 to 16.5 million last year – a fall of 72%. Many countries now require a negative coronavirus test and travellers arriving in Switzerland have also had to show a clean bill of health since 8 February.



