Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five years

Blatten VS to be rebuilt in three to five years Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss village of Blatten, which was decimated by a landslide, is to be rebuilt in three to five years, the municipal authorities have pledged.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Blatten VS soll in drei bis fünf Jahren wieder aufgebaut werden Original Read more: Blatten VS soll in drei bis fünf Jahren wieder aufgebaut werden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At a general meeting of the municipality of Blatten on Thursday evening, the authorities presented the provisional timetable for the reconstruction.

In the gymnasium in Wiler, president Matthias Bellwald said there are two hamlets that could be developed into the new Blatten. In the hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried as well as the village centre of Blatten, the village is to be rebuilt in the next phase.

+ Blatten: what price for preserving mountain life?

There will also be a road, village square and church. For young people, this will then be the old Blatten, said Bellwald. According to reports by Swiss pöublic broadcaster SRF, the new Blatten should be ready in three to five years.

The hazard map is currently intact and the project was developed on this basis, Bellwald told the Walliser Boten newspaper. The cantonal road and the basic infrastructure are to be restored quickly. He is very optimistic that the chosen path can be pursued quickly.

Bellwald told the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper that people had taken the message very well: “This lays the foundation stone that, when we return, we have to get something up and running quickly and ask ourselves specifically where we can do this.” Things must now move forward quickly.

According to reports, the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron has visualised the reconstruction plans. The hamlets of Eisten, Weissenried and Gassen should be reconnected to the electricity, water and sewage network by spring 2026. The settlement phase should then begin in 2027.

As was announced on Thursday, the mountain village, which was largely buried by a landslide, will receive emergency aid totalling CHF5 million from the federal government.

More

More Swiss minister highlights Blatten ‘miracle’ at disaster reduction meeting This content was published on The fact that only one person is missing after the huge glacier collapse that engulfed the Swiss mountain village of Blatten last week is “almost a miracle”, according to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Read more: Swiss minister highlights Blatten ‘miracle’ at disaster reduction meeting

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch