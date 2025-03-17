The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate adaptation

Switzerland and France team up to save the apron fish

An endangered fish has inspired French and Swiss efforts to restore habitat for wildlife along the River Doubs, which borders both countries. But these measures may have come too late to save one of the river’s native species.

This content was published on
1 minute

In 2016, the Swiss federal and cantonal governments adopted plans to restore the ecosystemsExternal link connected to the Doubs. However, their numbers have continued to dwindle and the last sighting was in 2023. Swiss public television, RTS, filmed a night-time search in the summer of that year. You can read more about efforts to save this fish on swissinfo.ch.

