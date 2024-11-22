Depression Caetano results in November snow records in Switzerland

November snow records thanks to depression "Caetano" Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The heavy snowfall has led to record snow cover for November in various places in German-speaking Switzerland. In Lucerne, 42 centimetres of fresh snow were measured, in Glarus 36 centimetres and in Zurich and Basel 28 centimetres each.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de November-Schneerekorde dank Tief “Caetano” Original Read more: November-Schneerekorde dank Tief “Caetano”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

All of these were November records for the locations concerned, MeteoSwiss reported on Friday. There was the same amount or even more snow – although not a record amount – in Engelberg, canton Obwalden, with 42 centimetres, in Andermatt, canton Uri, with 45 centimetres and in Bosco Gurin in north-western Ticino with 58 centimetres. It also snowed in Locarno: on Friday morning there was 15 centimetres of snow.

More

More Heavy snowfall in Switzerland causes traffic chaos and accidents This content was published on The heavy snowfall late on Thursday and during the night into Friday led to traffic chaos and many accidents in many regions of Switzerland. Read more: Heavy snowfall in Switzerland causes traffic chaos and accidents

Low pressure system Caetano was responsible for the heavy snowfall on Thursday afternoon and in the night to Friday. It passed right over Switzerland, MeteoSwiss explained. With the passage of the depression, there were also stormy winds, especially on the mountains. The maximum value was recorded on the Jungfraujoch, with a wind speed of 198km/h.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.