Zurich launches net-zero pilot neighbourhood
The Swiss city of Zurich is implementing a net-zero neighbourhood in the Binz and Alt-Wiedikon area. Over the next six years, residents, businesses and schools will be testing new approaches to climate protection and sustainability.
The city is using the start of the implementation phase for initiatives such as new e-charging stations and parcel boxes to reduce delivery traffic, the city council said in a statement on Monday.
Consultancy services are also available to help owners renovate and optimise their heating systems. And from November 21-23, a “climathon” will take place in the district to develop solutions for climate protection.
Net zero by 2040
The aim of the project is to test how the city, economy and population can achieve net zero step by step. “Climate protection succeeds when it becomes part of everyday life,” said Mayor Corine Mauch of the Social Democrats.
The pilot district is part of the city’s net-zero-by-2040 climate strategy, which was approved by 75% of the population in a 2022 vote. In February 2024, the city parliament approved a budget of nearly CHF8 million ($10 million) for the six-year project.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
