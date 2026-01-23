The future of press freedom hangs in the balance

At a time when the right to information is under threat on several continents, taking stock of the state of press freedom becomes more than just a theoretical exercise. It becomes a matter of democratic urgency, says Thibaut Bruttin, director-general of Reporters Without Borders.

In recent years, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has observed a steady worsening of the situation, but the shift seen today is particularly worrying. Freedom of the press is no longer threatened only by the fierce repression of journalists, in violation of international law, or by judicial harassment. It is crumbling under the weight of economic, technological and political pressures across the world.

Our latest World Press Freedom Index shows that more than half of humanity now lives in countries where journalists are unable to do their job freely. The gap between Europe and the rest of the world is widening. But the democracies of the Old Continent are not exempt from the problem either – albeit to a less alarming extent – and, above all, they are following the same, seemingly inevitable trends.

In 2024, RSF warned of the impact of the words of political figures who claim to speak directly to the people and who demonise the press. This model was long the preserve of dictatorial and repressive regimes, but the success of leaders such as US President Donald Trump has spawned a more generalised hostility towards the media. Today, press freedom is threatened by the very people who should be its custodians. The political indicator in the RSF World Press Freedom Index is the one that dropped most in 2024, plummeting by an overall 7.6 points.

In 2025, RSF highlighted the economic pressures that are undermining the industry. These include: the concentration of media ownership and a downward spiral towards lower-quality news and the generation of buzz; dependence on digital platforms; the instrumentalisation of public subsidies, which are both opaque and insufficient; and mass lay-offs and the impoverishment of journalists, who are tempted to supplement their income with communication work.

Against this bleak global backdrop, Switzerland appears to be a relative exception. Ranked among the top ten on the RSF index for several years now, it enjoys a pluralistic media environment, strong trust in institutions and a vibrant public sphere. However, this enviable position should not obscure certain vulnerabilities.

Above all, investigative journalism is not yet fully protected under Swiss law. Thus, banking secrecy, as set out today in Article 47 of the Banking Act, continues to discourage the disclosure of information of public interest, in a sector that is central to the Swiss economy. Swiss law moreover allows for preventive blocking of the publication of content before a civil judge. This procedure, which is increasingly used against the media, has all the hallmarks of an intimidation lawsuit, also known as SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation).

Neither is Switzerland immune to the effects of media concentration. There is a genuine risk, as losing media outlets means losing perspectives, voices, facts and, ultimately, part of democracy in a political community that is characterised by diversity. In this respect, the campaign being waged against public service media could deal a heavy blow to broadcasters that embody the pluralism of information.

The disruption brought about by technology must also be seen as a threat to press freedom, as the emergence of social media and search engines has led to a drastic loss of advertising revenue for news outlets and a collapse in their discoverability. At a time when AI is upending the very core of the journalistic profession, namely content production, it is urgent that media executives and editorial teams promote the responsible use of these technologies, neither turning their backs on progress nor blindly accepting it.

Supporting press freedom is, however, not just a matter of domestic importance. By virtue of its history and diplomatic presence, Switzerland has a crucial international role to play. Geneva is one of the few places in the world where journalists in exile, human rights defenders, diplomats and international organisations come together. The country hosts the UN Human Rights Council, funds international cooperation programmes, supports humanitarian initiatives, and acts as a mediator in conflicts where access to information is often weaponised. This ability to influence should be fully mobilised, and press freedom should be among the country’s priorities. Swiss neutrality has never meant indifference to the fate of journalists, and I thank the Swiss Confederation for this.

The fact is that press freedom is not a given, neither in Switzerland nor anywhere else. It must be nurtured, supported and defended. This means reforming laws that obstruct information of public interest, ensuring transparent and fair subsidies for the media, regulating digital platforms that capture the value of journalism, and renewing dialogue between the citizens and journalists. After all, if journalism makes it possible for citizens to establish a relationship with the facts, does press freedom not constitute the right to reliable information for all?

The question, which is eminently political in the noblest sense of the term, is simple: what kind of world do we want to live in? One where rumour replaces investigation, an ungovernable society where facts are reduced to opinion, where the media give in to intimidation and become dependent on the powers they are supposed to monitor? Or, instead, a world where everyone can access information freely, understand the issues, become empowered through knowledge, form their own opinions, engage in vigorous debate, and vote in an informed way?

Through its position in the world, its values and institutions, Switzerland can help defend this latter vision of society. It has everything to gain by doing so. And much to lose if it does not.

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect those of Swissinfo.

Adapted from French by Julia Bassam/gw

