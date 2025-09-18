Council of Europe lauds Swiss framework on emissions targets
The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has commended Switzerland for putting in place a comprehensive legislative framework following its condemnation for climate inaction by the European Court of Human Rights. But it also recommends monitoring climate policy.
In their written decision on Thursday, the delegates found that this federal framework sets goals, objectives and a timetable for achieving zero net emissions by 2050. The committee considered that this framework is accompanied by a range of “relevant” measures at cantonal level.
The committee also noted that Switzerland, using a method of its own choosing, had quantified future greenhouse gas emissions corresponding to the general measures and timetable put in place.
Despite these positive findings, Switzerland is nevertheless invited to consider setting up an independent national body to monitor its climate policy. The Committee of Ministers monitors whether and how countries implement rulings by the European Court on Human Rights.
