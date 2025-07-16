The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Permafrost thawing: protecting endangered mountain infrastructure in the Swiss Alps

Switzerland’s cable cars and mountain huts are at risk because the ground beneath them is melting. In this video Swissinfo talks to Elizaveta Sharaborova, a Swiss-based researcher developing a solar-powered solution to stabilise thawing permafrost threatening Alpine infrastructure.

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

