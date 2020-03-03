The canton of Ticino bordering Italy has set up a hotline for questions about the coronavirus. (Keystone)

Switzerland is one of the 20 countries most affected by the coronavirus worldwide, with 45 known cases, but no deaths. Here is an overview of the situation and official response.



What is the current situation in Switzerland?

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the government has categorised the situation in the country as “special”, under the terms of the Epidemics Act. This allows the authorities to take over certain powers from the 26 cantons and to order measures, including bans on events. The application of these legal provisions is a first for Switzerland.



Specifically, the government has banned all major events with more than 1,000 people until at least March 15, 2020. Some of the cancelled events include the Geneva International Motor Show, the Baselworld watch fair, and the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva.

All top-flight Swiss soccer and ice-hockey games have also been called off until at least March 15.



Is it possible to become infected with the new coronavirus in Switzerland?

The risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Switzerland is currently moderate, according to the Federal Office for Public Healthexternal link.

In Switzerland, 45 infections were confirmed by federal and cantonal health authorities by March 3, 2020. This puts Switzerland among the 20 countries most affected by Covid-19 globally. However, further infections are possible, and the current figures can be found hereexternal link. No deaths have been recorded.

Advice regarding hankies and handshakes was published in all major newspapers.



In order to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible, those affected have been isolated. Anyone who has been in close contact with a sick person, i.e. less than two metres away for more than 15 minutes, must also remain in quarantine for two weeks.



Does Switzerland support its citizens abroad when they return home?

Although the return of some citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been organised, further such actions are not currently planned according to the foreign ministry.

“Fortunately, no repatriations need to be planned or carried out at present,” said Hans-Peter Lenz, head of the ministry's crisis management centre.

All Swiss representations abroad are accessible to Swiss citizens. The representations, and the Helpline of the ministryexternal link, have answered hundreds of enquiries from concerned citizens in recent days.





Are the Swiss abroad particularly affected?

Under the Swiss Abroad Actexternal link, Swiss nationals living abroad cannot claim the right to an organised departure from a crisis area. Hans-Peter Lenz stressed that the foreign ministry provides Swiss nationals abroad with assistance in crisis situations to the extent possible.

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) cancelled the meeting of the Council of the Swiss Abroad in the Swiss capital Bern scheduled for March 14 at short notice. Two risk factors and the possibility of being of quarantined were behind the decision.

“The foreign ministry has made it clear to us that the current trend is to cancel events. It has drawn our attention to the international component of the Council of the Swiss Abroad and the relatively high average age of the delegates,” says the OSA management, explaining this measure.





What do you need to consider when travelling and staying in Switzerland?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet imposed any travel restrictions. It is advisable to check when travelling to events to see if they are still taking place, as major events have been banned and cantons and cities can also ban smaller events.

No special measures are currently planned for schools, day-care centres, homes and other educational or care institutions. The government has ruled out closing the borders for the time being. Swiss International Airlines has reduced the number of flights to areas with a particular risk of infection.

What impact will the spread of the disease have on the Swiss economy?

In the medium term, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is concerned about capital markets and the interruption of supply chains for Swiss industry and international corporations based in Switzerland.

In the short term, it does not yet expect any economic damage and has even spoken of a certain boost to the economy due to panic buying.

According to SECO, companies are currently allowed to apply for part-time unemployment for employees to compensate for a drop in productivity. In addition, an operating manual for pandemics is available to companies.

The government is not obliged to underwrite financial losses caused by the ban on major events; the principle of force majeure applies.

