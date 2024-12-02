Swiss museums celebrate 15 million admissions

The data published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) provides comparisons only with the pre-Covid period. The 14.95 million admissions recorded in 2023 represent a 5% increase on 2019.
The increase was particularly high in natural science (+27% on the 2015-2019 average) and technical (+26%) museums. In 2023, 67 museums recorded 50,000 admissions or more, the highest figure since statistics began.
More
More
From the cute to the horrific: Switzerland’s weirdest museums
This content was published on
Switzerland has some of the biggest and best museums in the world, but it is also home to some really bizarre and niche ones.
Last year the total number of museums in Switzerland fell by 37 to 1,104 compared to 2019. Nearly four out of ten museums (39%) were fully accessible to wheelchair users, with marked disparities between types of institution.
Nearly half the museums offered exhibitions with texts written in easy-to-understand language (46%) or with large fonts (41%). Braille texts or audio guides were available in 17% of museums.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Solar energy covers 11% of Switzerland’s electricity needs
This content was published on
Solar power covers eleven percent of the electricity demand in Switzerland. The industry's turnover for the current year is around CHF 3.7 billion, as shown by the first ever publication of the Swiss Solar Monitor.
This content was published on
The recovery in Swiss industry is a long time coming. The managers responsible for purchasing have lowered their assessments again. By contrast, the services PMI remained in growth territory in November.
Swiss corruption case involving Trafigura and former executive opens
This content was published on
Trafigura and three other defendants including a former board member go on trial over the alleged payment of bribes to an Angolan oil official for oil deals in a landmark case that opens on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.