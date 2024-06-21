Actress Zendaya plays tennis with Federer in Zurich

Zendaya at the premiere of Challengers, a film of hers in which tennis was featured. Keystone/Chris Pizzello

US actress and singer Zendaya met up with former professional tennis player Roger Federer for an unusual game of tennis: The two were spotted playing ball and filming in front of the headquarters of Swiss sports shoe brand On, media reported.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Around forty people gathered in front of the On headquarters in Zurich-West on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by 20 Minuten on Thursday. A tennis net was stretched across the court. Zendaya and Federer kept passing balls to each other. It wasn’t a real match, as both had to keep interrupting the game, it was said.

Behind the meeting was probably the pair’s collaboration for the sports brand On, for which Zendaya has been advertising recently, wrote Blick online. Federer is the face of the brand and also has a stake in the company as an entrepreneur.

+ Read more: Federer-Backed On Disappoints With Sales Forecast, Results

The 27-year-old actress is known from several film and TV productions. She has appeared in the “Spider-Man” films, among others. Since 2019, she has played the lead role in the HBO series “Euphoria”, for which she has won two Emmy television awards.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe