Swiss Senate saves Pro Helvetia budget

The Swiss Senate has spared Pro Helvetia a funding cut by voting to retain its CHF187 million budget. The foundation that promotes Swiss culture abroad was facing a CHF6.5 million budget cut, mainly because of “problematic” activities in Russia.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Le Conseil des Etats sauve le budget pour Pro Helvetia
Original
The proposed budget cut is “ill-timed because we don’t know exactly what it will apply to,” said Senator Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier. This would jeopardise the foundation’s activities abroad, she said.
Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider had warned that a budget cut would not be trivial even if it would not jeopardise the survival of the foundation.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.