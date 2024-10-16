Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Jura poet and autonomist Alexandre Voisard has died

Jura poet, writer and autonomist Alexandre Voisard died on Tuesday at the age of 94, his family said on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

Author of the poem Ode au pays qui ne veut pas mourir (Ode to a land that doesn’t want to die), he had contributed to the canton’s cultural identity. The death announced by Le Quotidien Jurassien was confirmed by Voisard’s family. A long-time resident of France, the writer was hospitalised in Porrentruy. In accordance with his wishes, he will be buried in Fontenais, where he lived for many years.

In addition to his literary and artistic activities, Alexandre Voisard was an important figure in the Jura autonomy movement. He became the canton’s first delegate for cultural affairs in 1979. He was also a Social Democrat member of the Jura Parliament from 1979 to 1983.

