Jura poet and autonomist Alexandre Voisard has died

Jura poet and autonomist Alexandre Voisard is no more Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Jura poet, writer and autonomist Alexandre Voisard died on Tuesday at the age of 94, his family said on Tuesday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le poète et autonomiste jurassien Alexandre Voisard n’est plus Original Read more: Le poète et autonomiste jurassien Alexandre Voisard n’est plus

Author of the poem Ode au pays qui ne veut pas mourir (Ode to a land that doesn’t want to die), he had contributed to the canton’s cultural identity. The death announced by Le Quotidien Jurassien was confirmed by Voisard’s family. A long-time resident of France, the writer was hospitalised in Porrentruy. In accordance with his wishes, he will be buried in Fontenais, where he lived for many years.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to his literary and artistic activities, Alexandre Voisard was an important figure in the Jura autonomy movement. He became the canton’s first delegate for cultural affairs in 1979. He was also a Social Democrat member of the Jura Parliament from 1979 to 1983.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.