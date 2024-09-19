Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres

Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Pamela Anderson and Emil Steinberger at ZFF
Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Pamela Anderson and Emil Steinberger at ZFF Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres
Listening: Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres

A host of stars are expected at this year's Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), which celebrates its 20th anniversary on October 3. Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Pamela Anderson and Swiss comedian Emil Steinberger will be presenting films and receiving awards.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On opening night, ZFF will screen Justin Kurzel’s political thriller The Order. In this film, Jude Law plays an FBI agent who dismantles a far-right terrorist cell. Law will awarded the Golden Eye, in the presence of Minister for Culture Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Pamela Anderson will receive her Golden Eye on October 4 and present the film The Last Showgirl with director Gia Coppola. Kate Winslet will accept the Golden Icon award on October 7 and present the film Lee – The Photographer directed by Ellen Curas. Swiss comedian Emil Steinberger will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s program includes 107 films, 35 of which are world or European premieres. In terms of local talent, 16 Swiss films have been selected, including “William Tell” by Nick Hamm, produced by Geneva-based billionaire Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

FDFA expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

More

Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday. In a post on X, it calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.

Read more: Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon
Meyer Burger replaces top management and announces job cuts

More

Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

This content was published on The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring programme. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.

Read more: Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR