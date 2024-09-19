Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres

A host of stars are expected at this year's Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), which celebrates its 20th anniversary on October 3. Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Pamela Anderson and Swiss comedian Emil Steinberger will be presenting films and receiving awards.

On opening night, ZFF will screen Justin Kurzel’s political thriller The Order. In this film, Jude Law plays an FBI agent who dismantles a far-right terrorist cell. Law will awarded the Golden Eye, in the presence of Minister for Culture Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch.

Pamela Anderson will receive her Golden Eye on October 4 and present the film The Last Showgirl with director Gia Coppola. Kate Winslet will accept the Golden Icon award on October 7 and present the film Lee – The Photographer directed by Ellen Curas. Swiss comedian Emil Steinberger will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s program includes 107 films, 35 of which are world or European premieres. In terms of local talent, 16 Swiss films have been selected, including “William Tell” by Nick Hamm, produced by Geneva-based billionaire Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich.

