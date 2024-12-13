La Chaux-de-Fonds receives funds for first ‘Swiss Capital of Culture’ project
La Chaux-de-Fonds will be Switzerland's first "Capital of Culture" in 2027. The Federal Office of Culture has announced a CHF2 million grant for the first edition of the project aimed at encouraging cultural diversity and exchange between regions.
This project is of particular interest to a multilingual and multicultural country like Switzerland, the Federal Office of Culture told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Thursday. As emphasised by the Federal Council in its Culture Message 2025-2028, it will help to promote Switzerland’s cultural diversity. The federal authorities particularly welcome the emphasis placed on cultural exchanges between regions.
‘Important to come together’
Culture Office Director Carine Bachmann says the definition of culture in the Swiss Cultural Capital project is broad.
“It’s so important in uncertain times to come together, to meet and talk to each other rather than isolate ourselves. And it is this vision of an open and generous culture that the first edition of the Swiss Cultural Capital in La Chaux-de-fonds embodies,” she said.
The project aims to make La Chaux-de-Fonds the first Swiss Cultural Capital in 2027. The organisers hope to attract one million visitors with a year-long programme. The total budget for the project is estimated at CHF18.5 million.
‘A positive trend’
Jean Studer, president of the association that manages La Chaux-de-Fonds, Swiss Cultural Capital, has welcomed the federal contribution. “At this stage, we have collected CHF14.5 million of the CHF18.5 million budgeted,” he told Keystone-ATS on Thursday.
In addition to the CHF2 million from the Swiss government, Studer said they had received CHF2.5 million from La Chaux-de-Fonds, CHF2.5 million from canton Neuchâtel, CHF2.5 million from the Loterie romande and CHF5 million from sponsors.
“The trend is positive,” said Studer, even though he would have liked to complete the budget before the end of the year. The effort will now have to come from “private sponsors”, as nothing more is expected from public authorities.
“An evaluation will be made after this first experience,” said Culture Office spokesperson Anne Weibel. Subsidies for the next cultural capitals projects in 2030 and 2033 are not yet confirmed.
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.