La Chaux-de-Fonds receives funds for first ‘Swiss Capital of Culture’ project

First "Swiss Capital of Culture" project in La Chaux-de-Fonds aims to promote cultural diversity. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

La Chaux-de-Fonds will be Switzerland's first "Capital of Culture" in 2027. The Federal Office of Culture has announced a CHF2 million grant for the first edition of the project aimed at encouraging cultural diversity and exchange between regions.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Erste Kulturhauptstadt Schweiz erhält 2 Millionen Franken vom Bund Original Read more: Erste Kulturhauptstadt Schweiz erhält 2 Millionen Franken vom Bund

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This project is of particular interest to a multilingual and multicultural country like Switzerland, the Federal Office of Culture told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Thursday. As emphasised by the Federal Council in its Culture Message 2025-2028, it will help to promote Switzerland’s cultural diversity. The federal authorities particularly welcome the emphasis placed on cultural exchanges between regions.

‘Important to come together’

Culture Office Director Carine Bachmann says the definition of culture in the Swiss Cultural Capital project is broad.

More

More Association celebrates UNESCO status for Swiss watchmaking This content was published on The Franco-Swiss Arc Horloger association has been created in Switzerland to promote UNESCO’s listing of watchmaking as an intangible cultural heritage. Read more: Association celebrates UNESCO status for Swiss watchmaking

“It’s so important in uncertain times to come together, to meet and talk to each other rather than isolate ourselves. And it is this vision of an open and generous culture that the first edition of the Swiss Cultural Capital in La Chaux-de-fonds embodies,” she said.

The project aims to make La Chaux-de-Fonds the first Swiss Cultural Capital in 2027. The organisers hope to attract one million visitors with a year-long programme. The total budget for the project is estimated at CHF18.5 million.

‘A positive trend’

Jean Studer, president of the association that manages La Chaux-de-Fonds, Swiss Cultural Capital, has welcomed the federal contribution. “At this stage, we have collected CHF14.5 million of the CHF18.5 million budgeted,” he told Keystone-ATS on Thursday.

+ Read about 10 Swiss traditions on the UNESCO list

In addition to the CHF2 million from the Swiss government, Studer said they had received CHF2.5 million from La Chaux-de-Fonds, CHF2.5 million from canton Neuchâtel, CHF2.5 million from the Loterie romande and CHF5 million from sponsors.

More

More World heritage bid timed to perfection This content was published on The two neighbouring towns in canton Neuchâtel joined nine other Swiss sites that already benefit from the Unesco label, with the agency committee recognizing the merits of the region’s unique architecture. The World Heritage Committee decided to inscribe La Chaux-de-Fonds and Le Locle on the list at a meeting in Seville, Spain. “The site presents… Read more: World heritage bid timed to perfection

“The trend is positive,” said Studer, even though he would have liked to complete the budget before the end of the year. The effort will now have to come from “private sponsors”, as nothing more is expected from public authorities.

“An evaluation will be made after this first experience,” said Culture Office spokesperson Anne Weibel. Subsidies for the next cultural capitals projects in 2030 and 2033 are not yet confirmed.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.