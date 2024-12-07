Association celebrates UNESCO status for Swiss watchmaking

Arc Horloger aims to “bring together the bearers of know-how on a long-term basis, to support them in safeguarding and passing on their practices, some of which are centuries old, and to promote an exceptional wealth of heritage”, its initiators told the press as they presented the project at Club 44.
“David Eray, President of arcjurassien.ch and Jura’s Minister for the Environment, added: “This is an important step in an ambitious, unifying project.”
The project is supported by the arcjurassien.ch intercantonal association, Grand Besançon Métropole and the Doubs Horloger Regional Nature Park.
The arrival of the new entity will enable the holders of the know-how (craftsmen, manufacturers, training centers and museums) to take over from the public partners.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
