Association celebrates UNESCO status for Swiss watchmaking

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Franco-Swiss Arc Horloger association has been created in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, to promote UNESCO's listing of watchmaking as an intangible cultural heritage.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Arc Horloger aims to “bring together the bearers of know-how on a long-term basis, to support them in safeguarding and passing on their practices, some of which are centuries old, and to promote an exceptional wealth of heritage”, its initiators told the press as they presented the project at Club 44.

“David Eray, President of arcjurassien.ch and Jura’s Minister for the Environment, added: “This is an important step in an ambitious, unifying project.”

The project is supported by the arcjurassien.ch intercantonal association, Grand Besançon Métropole and the Doubs Horloger Regional Nature Park.

The arrival of the new entity will enable the holders of the know-how (craftsmen, manufacturers, training centers and museums) to take over from the public partners.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

