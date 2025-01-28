Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion). Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Kleinbasel (little Basel), on the right bank of the River Rhine, celebrated Vogel Gryff on Monday. The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Petit-Bâle fête le Vogel Gryff Original Read more: Le Petit-Bâle fête le Vogel Gryff

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In keeping with tradition, the three figures danced on the bridge with their backs to Grossbasel (big Basel).

The Vogel Gryff festival has nothing to do with carnival. Its origins date back to the 14th century, with the creation of the Kleinbasel guilds “zur Hären”, “zum Rebhaus” and “zum Greifen”. The festival itself has been celebrated since the 16th century.

The guilds had a number of military functions, including the inspection of weapons, which culminated in a grand parade. The three guilds, or “Drei E” as they are known in Basel, have 450 members, all of them men. Since 2021, women have been able to apply for membership, but so far none has been admitted.

More

More The soapy secrets behind Basel’s first film This content was published on At first sight it looks like a spontaneous scene from bustling Basel at the turn of the century, but the short film is meticulously choreographed. Read more: The soapy secrets behind Basel’s first film

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.