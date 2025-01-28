Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

Little Basel celebrates Vogel Gryff
The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion). Keystone-SDA
Listening: Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

Kleinbasel (little Basel), on the right bank of the River Rhine, celebrated Vogel Gryff on Monday. The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In keeping with tradition, the three figures danced on the bridge with their backs to Grossbasel (big Basel).

The Vogel Gryff festival has nothing to do with carnival. Its origins date back to the 14th century, with the creation of the Kleinbasel guilds “zur Hären”, “zum Rebhaus” and “zum Greifen”. The festival itself has been celebrated since the 16th century.

The guilds had a number of military functions, including the inspection of weapons, which culminated in a grand parade. The three guilds, or “Drei E” as they are known in Basel, have 450 members, all of them men. Since 2021, women have been able to apply for membership, but so far none has been admitted.

