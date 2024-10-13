Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
'On Becoming a Guinea Fowl' wins Zurich Film Festival feature film award

‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ wins Zurich Film Festival feature film award
Director Rungano Nyoni's comedy On Becoming a Guinea Fowl won the Zurich Film Festival's feature film award on Saturday.

Second prize went to Shiori Ito for her documentary Black Box Diaries about sexual violence in Japan.

“From the very first minute of the film, we are catapulted into a world that has been filmed spectacularly, with incredible music, exquisite sound design and actor performances that took our breath away,” the five-person jury said of its decision to award Rungano Nyoni the Golden Eye. The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) said the jury also believes that the Zambian director will conquer Hollywood.

The 2nd Prize went to Japanese director Shiori Ito. “We were captivated by her resilience, frankness and courage to be vulnerable,” said the jury of the documentary. With its “meticulous editing”, the film unfolds as “a work that is both sensitive and full of tension”. The film also won the Audience Award.

