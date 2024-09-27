Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zurich Film Festival drops screening of ‘Russians at War’ documentary

Zurich Film Festival will not be showing "Russians at war" after all
Zurich Film Festival will not be showing the Russians at War documentary. Keystone-SDA
Zurich Film Festival drops screening of ‘Russians at War’ documentary
Listening: Zurich Film Festival drops screening of ‘Russians at War’ documentary

The organisers of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) have decided not to show the controversial documentary Russians at War by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova due to "safety considerations", it was announced on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“The safety of our audience, guests, partners and employees is the top priority for the ZFF,” the film festival said in a statement on Thursday.

The film, which has already been shown at other international festivals, will remain in the ZFF documentary film competition. 

On Thursday last week, ZFF director Christian Jungen had insisted on showing the documentary despite accusations that it trivialises Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

+ Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres

The film, for which Trofimova accompanied a Russian military unit in the war against Ukraine for several months, has triggered strong reactions, particularly among Ukrainians. Screenings at the Toronto Film Festival had to be cancelled due to threats.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has since been responsible for a several war crimes committed by its army.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

