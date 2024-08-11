Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Shah Rukh Khan honoured in Locarno

His performance was full of energy, charm, and humour: on Saturday evening, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan accepted a lifetime achievement award on the Piazza Grande in Locarno.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Shah Rukh Khan, who has been in the industry for 35 years, addressed the crowd of 8,000 spectators with a beaming smile on the Piazza Grande stage. Dressed in all black, he reflected on his three-decade career, during which he has portrayed champions, superheroes, and even failures.

“Films don’t necessarily have to be moral,” Khan said. “It’s more about expressing feelings.” He added that a single lifetime is hardly enough to capture the emotional nuances of all stages of life.

+Future of Locarno Film Festival lies in discreet charm of new president

To the delight of the audience, Khan even learned a few words of Italian for his appearance in what is perhaps the most beautiful open-air cinema in the world. “Buonasera Signore e Signori,” he called out, prompting excited cheers. Some female fans on the edge of the piazza even drowned out the presenter and artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro with shouts of “I love you.”

‘Extremely hot city’

Khan described Locarno as an “extremely hot city,” almost like his home in India. He praised the excellent food and expressed a desire to improve his Italian. With a playful wink, he translated his career award, sponsored by Ascona-Locarno Turismo, as “Award for the most awesome actor,” a remark that was met with thunderous applause.

+Lady with torch leads American invasion of Locarno Film Festival

Over more than thirty years, Shah Rukh Khan has starred in over a hundred films, including musicals, crime dramas, and historical epics. He is said to have 3.5 billion fans worldwide.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

