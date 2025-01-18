Swiss designer Kevin Germanier to design outfits for Eurovision presenters

SRF is hosting Eurovision this year as singer Nemo won for Switzerland in 2024. As things stand, 38 countries are slated to take part in this year’s competition. The final will take place on May 17 in Basel’s St. Jakobshalle arena.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
