Swiss designer Kevin Germanier to design outfits for Eurovision presenters

Germanier recently designed costumes for performers of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Designer Kevin Germanier will dress the team of presenters at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place this May in Basel, Swiss public broadcaster SRF revealed on Friday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Designer Kevin Germanier kleidet ESC-Moderation ein Original Read more: Schweizer Designer Kevin Germanier kleidet ESC-Moderation ein

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Germanier, who hails from the southwestern canton of Valais, is known for his innovative and sustainable designs. The 33-year-old made his international breakthrough at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

According to SRF, Germanier’s designs are characterised by the creative use of upcycling, whereby he transforms surplus fabrics and unused materials into glamourous and colourful fashion creations.

Germanier previously designed costumes for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The designer’s clients include stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Björk.

More

More Swiss bid Paris Olympics goodbye with ‘impressive’ display of artistic talent This content was published on Swiss artists played key roles in the Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday night, as the country’s athletes headed home focused on a better medal haul in 2028. Read more: Swiss bid Paris Olympics goodbye with ‘impressive’ display of artistic talent

SRF is hosting Eurovision this year as singer Nemo won for Switzerland in 2024. As things stand, 38 countries are slated to take part in this year’s competition. The final will take place on May 17 in Basel’s St. Jakobshalle arena.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.