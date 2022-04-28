Swiss Press Photo 2022 winners – in pictures
A selection of images from this year’s Swiss Press Photo 2022 winners, announced on Wednesday evening in Bern.This content was published on April 28, 2022 - 15:00
Denis Balibouse won the top prize - the Swiss Press Photographer of the Year 2022 - with a photo of the 2021 Geneva summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was announced at the Swiss Press Awards 2022External link held by the Reinhardt von Graffenried Foundation on April 27 at the University of Bern.
From the preparations at the Villa La Grange to the world leaders’ arrival and the meeting itself, BalibouseExternal link, who has worked for Reuters since 2007, captured the diplomatic frost of the June 2021 summit in the Swiss city. He had exactly 45 seconds to take the winning picture in the villa's library before security personnel ordered the press away.
Geneva-based Mark HenleyExternal link won the “Daily Life” category with the poetic series “Phantom Culture” taken during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. It showcases cultural workers who became phantom-like figures in closed rooms, empty squares and silenced streets as fear of the pandemic and anxiety about the future put a stop to events with large audiences. SWI swissinfo.ch published this body of work in May 2021.
In the “Swiss Stories” category, press photographer Gaetan BallyExternal link won over judges with his report highlighting the “Biodiversity Hotspot” on Alp Flix in canton Graubünden. It is considered a treasure island for entomologists.
Joël HunnExternal link earned the Portrait Prize with a report on a homeless young woman in Bern.
In the “Sports” category, 20-year-old Gabriel MonnetExternal link won first place with a shot of wheelchair athlete Marcel Hug winning the gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Klaus PetrusExternal link works as a freelance photojournalist and reporter. Since 2016, he has been documenting escape routes through the Balkans to EU countries, for which he won the top prize in the "World" category.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.