Zurich Film Festival drops screening of 'Russians at War' documentary
Zurich Film Festival drops screening of 'Russians at War' documentary
The organisers of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) have decided not to show the controversial documentary Russians at War by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova due to "safety considerations", it was announced on Thursday.
The film, for which Trofimova accompanied a Russian military unit in the war against Ukraine for several months, has triggered strong reactions, particularly among Ukrainians. Screenings at the Toronto Film Festival had to be cancelled due to threats.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has since been responsible for a several war crimes committed by its army.
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.