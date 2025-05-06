The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Democracy

‘Collegiality’ – a concept at the heart of Swiss governance

The Swiss Federal Council, or government, is made up of seven ministers from four different political parties. As such, they often disagree on things – but in public they try to present a united front.

This content was published on
1 minute

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017.

It’s not just a question of being polite: the principle of “collegiality”, or taking decisions as a collective body, without one minister being more important than any other, is anchored in Switzerland’s federal constitution.

How exactly does it work – and what are the advantages? Check out the video above as well as our explainer article to find out more.

More
External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR