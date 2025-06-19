Swiss families are getting smaller and smaller

Swiss families are getting smaller and smaller Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Women in Switzerland are having fewer and fewer children. The size of the average family in Switzerland is therefore steadily decreasing. This is underpinned by the final figures for 2024.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Familien werden immer kleiner Original Read more: Schweizer Familien werden immer kleiner

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Thursday that third births (-3.6%) and second births (-2.8%) fell particularly sharply last year.

First births, on the other hand, fell by 1.5% and thus less significantly. The birth rates, which have been falling for years, are therefore less of an obstacle to the formation of families than to their expansion.

Number of children per woman at record low

After the first figures were published in April, the FSO announced that the average number of children per woman had fallen again in 2024, reaching the lowest level ever recorded. The FSO has now corrected the figure from 1.28 to 1.29 children per woman.

More

More Fertility rates plummet in Switzerland – and beyond This content was published on Faced with a historic dip in birth rates, some countries are turning to family-friendly policies and campaigns. Can such action have anything more than a marginal impact? Read more: Fertility rates plummet in Switzerland – and beyond

The annual population statistics, officially known as “natural population movement” statistics, also show that fewer marriages took place in 2024 (36,800) and there were more divorces (16,100) than in 2023.

The number of marriages fell by 2.6%. Apart from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, this is the lowest figure since 1981. The number of divorces rose by 3.6% and the average length of marriage at divorce increased to 15.8 years.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch