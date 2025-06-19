Swiss parliamentary alliance backs e-ID law

In Bern on Thursday, a broad parliamentary alliance reaffirmed its support for the new Electronic Identity Act, which will be put to the vote on September 28. It stressed that the new e-ID is based on a secure, state-run infrastructure that is pioneering in Switzerland.

The group emphasised to the press the unanimous support for the project across party lines, testifying to its “national importance”. In a press release, the parliamentary alliance in favour of the project emphasised that electronic identity would be issued and managed solely by the federal government.

In accordance with the principle of “sovereign identity”, internet users will have complete control over their data. This data will be stored in a decentralised and secure manner on their mobile, and not centralised in a government database, it adds.

The group also assures that “only absolutely necessary information will be shared”.

