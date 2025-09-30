Survey: health insurance premiums weigh heavily on Swiss households
Most Swiss are concerned about the increase in health insurance premiums according to a survey published by Tamedia newspapers. In addition, 68% of the respondents were in favour of the introduction of a single-payer health insurance.
This proposal received a majority across all age groups, all political parties, genders and income classes. On the other hand, the idea of reducing the number of hospitals as cost-increasing factors did not appeal to the majority: only 36% answered “yes” or “rather yes” to a question on this subject.
In addition, 9% of respondents said they expect to have difficulty paying the increased premiums expected in the coming year. Five percent even responded that they do not know how they will do this.
The survey was carried out by the Leewas research institute among some 24,500 people between September 25 and 28 in German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. The margin of error is +/- 1.9 percentage points.
