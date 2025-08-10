US tariffs: Pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland
The additional investments in the US will not lead to a reduction in jobs in Switzerland. This is according to pharmaceutical giant Roche, which expects the number of employees to remain stable in the current year. The position of Novartis is similar.
“With our recent $50 billion (CHF 40.4 billion at today’s exchange rate) investment in the US, we reaffirm our commitment to the healthcare system and patients in this region,” the Basel-based company told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Reacting to an article in today’s NZZ am Sonntag about the capacity expansion in the US, Roche added that it does not foresee any impact of the investments on employees in Switzerland and other countries for now. “We have invested billions of francs in our operations in Switzerland and Europe and will continue to do so.”
The Zurich Sunday paper also mentions the other major Swiss pharmaceutical group, Novartis, claiming that it intends to produce 100% of its most important drugs entirely in the US in the future. According to the newspaper, even for Novartis, investment in the US will have no impact on production facilities outside America.
Top management meeting planned
The future of the Swiss pharmaceutical industry is now also the focus of political attention. According to the SonntagsBlick, health minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and economics minister Guy Parmelin are planning a meeting with the industry’s top management and are looking for a date.
How pharma became Switzerland's Achilles heel in US trade talks
The pharmaceutical industry’s strength has made it a key vulnerability for Switzerland in trade talks with the US.
“The departments concerned have regular exchanges with all economic sectors, including the pharmaceutical sector. Discussions are also currently planned,” the Home Affairs ministry, headed by Baume-Schneider, told Keystone-SDA today.
Swiss government working with firms to overcome high US tariffs
The Swiss delegation that travelled to Washington has returned from talks on tariffs in the United States. The negotiations are now being conducted under the aegis of the government and the federal administration, according to Seco.
WTO improves its world trade forecast thanks to Trump's tariffs
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) expects world trade to grow by 0.9% this year, better than expected in April. US imports surged in the first quarter as a result of Donald Trump's tariff announcements.
Swiss gold exports might not face US tariffs after all
Gold exports to the United States may not be taxed after all. The White House plans to "issue an executive order in the near future to clarify misinformation regarding the taxation of gold bullion," among other things.
